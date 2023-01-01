Round Rock's Kalahari Resorts expanding with new outdoor attractions

It’s adding a 900-plus-foot wave action river, an interactive kids play area with nine new outdoor slides and an outdoor adult swim-up bar area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock is looking to make a big splash this summer!

The resort and convention center is expanding the outdoor portion of its water park. It’s adding an over 900-foot wave action river, an interactive kids play area with nine new outdoor slides and an outdoor adult swim-up bar area.

Officials with the City of Round Rock say construction is expected to be finished in time for the summer this year.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions officially opened the doors to its 351-acre family resort in Round Rock on Nov. 12, 2020, after a little more than two years of construction.

This year will mark the four-year anniversary of the City of Round Rock’s economic development agreements with Kalahari. The resort said it is already surpassing its initial revenue estimates.

For more information on the Round Rock resort, visit https://www.kalahariresorts.com/texas/.

PHOTOS: Renderings show expansion at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.

