Report: The Round Rock Public Library is seeing record numbers

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The new Round Rock Public Library has only been open for half a year, but it's seeing record attendance numbers, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Since opening in January, the library has seen an increase of between 30% to 40% in the number of visitors. The Statesman reports that the library has also given out 11,106 new memberships, issued 643,945 books and had 16,955 people attend its programs.

The 66,000-square-foot building cost $29.8 million, funded by a bond approved by voters in 2013. The building opened on Jan. 28, at 200 E. Liberty Ave., just one block north of the library's former 60-year-old building.

The new library serves as a community gathering space and offers more modern features, including "open design, flexible meeting rooms, and training and educational labs," according to the Statesman's report. The report added that to date, the library's study rooms have been used for 12,000 hours.

The library also has a large parking garage, an outdoor patio and a lounge area where patrons can enjoy coffee that can be delivered from nearby shops.

