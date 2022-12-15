Round Rock City Council approves development agreement with Las Vegas-based tech company

The company, called Switch, is already building a facility next to Dell's headquarters.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council unanimously approved an economic agreement with a tech company called Switch.

The company is a Las Vegas-based data center provider that is currently building a 150,000-square-foot facility in Round Rock. Switch purchased the land to build the new facility from Dell and will place it next to Dell's headquarters. They hope to add 15 new jobs.

According to a release from the City, the agreement requires Switch to invest at least $80 million in improvements to real property and additions to personal property within the City by the end of 2026. In turn, incentive payments will be issued based on 50% of the City's one-cent sales and use tax revenue received from activity generated by Switch, which will be calculated on a quarterly basis through the end of the agreement in 2037.

The agreement does not include any incentive payments from the half-cent f Round Rock's sales tax that is designated to lower property taxes. The City said it does not impact revenue generated by the Type B economic development half-cent. The agreement is performance-based and includes clawback provisions should Switch fail to fulfill its obligation, per the release.

“Switch has found a great home here in Round Rock to provide world-renowned data centers and technology solutions,” said Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan in a release. “This agreement offers them the opportunity to take their performance to the next level while generating a considerable amount of use tax revenues that will benefit our residents for years to come.”

Under the agreement, $80 million in taxable sales and purchases attributed to Switch would generate $1.2 million in net revenues to the City of Round Rock and $4.8 million to the State of Texas, per the release.