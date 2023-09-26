Demolition permit filed to make way for River Park development

The River Park developer has filed a demolition permit to tear down the Tempo at Riverside apartments. Once that complex is demolished, construction can begin.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Demolition could soon start at a vacant building on East Riverside Drive to make way for a development years in the making.

The developer, Presidium, confirmed to KVUE that it has filed a demolition permit to tear down the Tempo at Riverside apartments. Once that complex is demolished, construction can begin on new affordable housing and office space.

"Presidium is pleased to be taking this step forward on River Park. Our team feels a great sense of responsibility to ensure the future development creates an exciting and purposeful place for Austin and the East Riverside community," a Presidium spokesperson said.

It's just one part of the larger project. The entire development will take 10 to 20 years to complete.

The total 109-acre site is bounded by the Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Metro Park, East Riverside Drive, Pleasant Valley Road and Country Club Creek. According to a press release from Partners Group and Presidium, the first phase encompasses approximately 15 acres just east of Wickersham Lane, running along the frontage of Riverside.

Elements of the first phase and future phases will be connected by a new street and sidewalk network of pedestrian-friendly blocks and trail connections. A linear park and greenway, totaling over 30 acres, will connect Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Metro Park to the planned Riverside transit station.

The project was not initially well-received by all members of the community. Residents who live in the area protested it, calling it a "Domain on Riverside." Some also said they found out about the rezoning resolution for the development when the Austin City Council chose to move forward with it. The city council gave final approval for the rezoning in October 2019.

Shortly after the rezoning approval, the development team entered into an agreement with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) to provide housing for 100 homeless people for up to five years. The agreement was in addition to the partnership's earlier commitment to build more than 400 income-restricted affordable housing units on-site.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.