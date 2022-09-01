Report: SpaceX plans to build facility in Bastrop County

The Austin Business Journal reports that the company has filed plans to build a 520,000 square-foot facility in Bastrop County.

Elon Musk's SpaceX company is looking to construct a massive building in Bastrop County, just east of Austin, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal.

The company aims to build a more than 521,000 square foot "shell building," per filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The ABJ added that an estimated project cost of $43 million was included along with an expected completion date of July 2023.

The report states the filing does not use SpaceX by name but includes the address of the company's facility located just outside of Waco in McGregor, Texas.

Back in June, the ABJ reported that SpaceX was looking to build in Bastrop County. A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filing called the construction Project Echo and revealed that SpaceX could build on nearly 30 acres of land on 816 FM 1209. That project had a completion date of March 31, 2023.

The ABJ additionally reports that SpaceX now has four job listings posted on its website, up from two just months ago. Those listings include ones for a facilities engineer, senior application software engineer, development test engineer and site reliability engineer.

