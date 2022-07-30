Report: Company planning to build largest tower at The Domain

A new 26-story office tower is in the works at The Domain.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The report above about Amazon expanding at The Domain first aired in December 2021.

The landscape at The Domain is changing as plans indicate a new 26-story tower is in the works for the area, according to a report by the Austin Business Journal.

Cousins Properties Inc., which already has an extensive portfolio of properties at The Domain, is looking to create an officer tower in the area. Known as Domain Central 1, the 26 stories will comprise of 13 office levels, 13 levels of above-ground parking and three levels of underground parking.

Once finished, the tower will have 456,000 square feet of rentable space, more than 10,000 square feet of retail space, a 12,000-square-foot amenity floor, and each office floor will have its own 2,000-square-foot terrace.

With the height and square footage, the new tower would be the tallest and largest building at The Domain, per the report. The tower is estimated to cost $143 million, but prices could change.

The development site is a parking lot at 3008 Esperanza Crossing, next to the Domain 4 office building.

A start date for construction is still undetermined at this time. The ABJ said filings showed construction would start in November and wrap up in June 2025, but on a July 29 earnings call, company leaders indicated construction might not begin this year as material and construction costs have increased.

Cousins Properties also plans to redevelop the Domain 3 and 4 office buildings, per the report. Those office buildings could eventually be redeveloped into office towers instead of the low-rise office buildings now in place.

Read more about the company's plans for The Domain by visiting the Austin Business Journal website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube