Red Line Parkway needs private funding to build 32-mile trail connecting Leander to Downtown Austin

The Red Line Parkway Initiative has secured $750,000 in public funding, but private money will be needed to complete the project.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 32-mile trail that would connect Downtown Austin to Leander is one step closer to becoming a reality, but it could still be nearly a decade before it’s complete.

The Red Line Parkway Initiative is a nonprofit working to bring the trail to life along Capital Metro’s existing Red Line MetroRail. In addition to a trail, it would include park space and trailside development areas.

“It may be hard for people to imagine something as beautiful and popular as the Butler Trail is in downtown. But once it's here, people won't be able to miss it,” said Tom Wald, executive director of the organization. “Bringing trails closer to where people live is one of the things we can do to improve the community.”

Wald said the trail is already up to 15% complete. Over the next year, organization leaders are looking to engage community members to complete the trail alignment and planning process. The goal is to have the entire 32-mile stretch done by 2030.

“It really will serve as a spine, as a backbone, going right through Central Austin to connect a lot of these trails together,” he said. “It'll reflect our city's and our community's commitment to building a good park and trail and active transportation, biking and walking system.”

The group is working to raise $250,000 in private funding, which Wald said they hope will come from small donors, corporate sponsors, grants and more, to compliment the $750,000 in public funding that’s already part of the plan.

The Red Line Parkway Initiative will hold a happy hour on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Bond Collective, 310 Comal St., to share the project plans with the community and raise the needed private funding.