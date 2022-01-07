Report: More homes are staying on the market longer in Austin

Active listings last month more than doubled compared to June 2021, jumping by 144%.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — According to new data from Realtor.com, there are more homes on the market in Austin and they're staying on the market longer.

Last month, active listings more than doubled compared to June 2021, jumping up 144%. Austin homes were also on the market for an average of 22 days, up six days in the last year.

The data lists Austin as having the most inventory growth out of 50 of the largest metros. Active listings also jumped in Phoenix and Raleigh, with listings up 113% and 111%, respectively.

In June, the median listing price for a home in Austin was $620,000, up nearly 19% year over year.

Looking at the national inventory, active listings in the United States increased by 18.7% over last year, while the inventory of unsold homes, including pending listings, still declined by 1.4% due to a decline in pending inventory. The inventory of active listings was down 34%, however, compared to June 2020, and down 53% compared to June 2019.

According to the June report, housing in the U.S. remains expensive with the median asking price at $450,000, up nearly 17% compared to last year and up 31% compared to June 2020. Furthermore, in large metros, the median listing prices grew by 13% compared to last year.

See the full report at Realtor.com.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube