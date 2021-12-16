Pflugerville ISD school board announces name for new elementary

The school in the Villages of Hidden Lake subdivision was first set to open in late 2023, but the board pushed the opening date up to Fall 2022 due to fast growth.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville ISD school board approved a new name for an elementary school set to open in Fall 2022.

The school will be called Hidden Lakes Elementary.

Hidden Lakes Elementary is located in the Villages of Hidden Lake subdivision near Lake Pflugerville. The name was chosen because of the geographical features around the school.

PfISD began accepting name suggestions in late October for the elementary, which is one of the campuses approved by voters in 2018 as part of a $332 million bond package. That package included two new elementary schools, a new middle school and other improvements around the school district.

Originally planned to open in Fall 2023, the school board approved an expedited process for the district's 23rd elementary school to open a year early due to fast growth in the area. With that expedited process, the board also approved that Hidden Lakes have the same design as the district's 22nd elementary school, now named Jessica Carpenter Elementary.

The design features 117,000 square feet of space, including classrooms with double doors, a Maker Space for hands-on STEM activities, a community room for education opportunities and meetings, dedicated outdoor learning spaces and energy-efficient LED lighting.

The school district broke ground on the other elementary and middle school included in the bond package in December 2019.