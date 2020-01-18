PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — According to the Pflugerville ISD Demographer Report given to the district's board of trustees on Thursday, the district should expect 3,400 more students to join schools in the area in the next five years, and 7,000 over the next 10 years. That's the equivalent of adding a new elementary school each year, according to the district.

The district already has two new schools being built, Middle School 7 and Elementary School 22. Both of those broke ground in December.

"We’ll have to probably look at another bond very quickly because right now the ... Middle School 7 and Elementary School 22 will fill up very quickly," Vernagene Mott, the president of the board of trustees, said.

New Pflugerville ISD elementary school

Pflugerville ISD

New Pflugerville ISD middle school

Pflugerville ISD

RELATED:

Meal debt fundraiser clears student debts in 47 schools

Pflugerville ISD to break ground on two new campuses after seeing rapid growth

Pflugerville ISD will now offer all students a hot lunch option regardless of lunch debt

The district sees most of the growth in the eastern portion. The demographer told the trustees to expect continued growth in that area as new houses and neighborhoods get built.

"Once construction builds, it goes very quickly," Mott said. "We don’t want to be behind the game on that. We want to be ready to accept those students in those neighborhoods."

To accommodate for the growth, the district will be looking to parents to provide ideas for a solution.

"We are looking at some possible boundary options, programming adjustments and options for next year," Tamra Spence, the communications director for Pflugerville ISD, said.

Most of the growth is occurring in the area of Vernagene Mott Elementary School, named after the board of trustee president. That growth is not a matter of if, but when.

"We do know looking at the land that eventually upon build-out our district will probably have over 40,000 students and probably have six high schools," Spence said.

The district will be holding meetings the last week of January and the first week of February, but dates of specific meetings have not been posted yet. Options and other changes being considered can be found on the district website.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man dies after East Austin stabbing near Givens Park

Get ready, Austin! Colder air is coming

You can get married or renew your vows at Whataburger