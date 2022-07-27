Pflugerville development moves to soliciting a master developer

The development is estimated to cost $148.9 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A mixed-use development in Pflugerville known as the Downtown East project will soon begin solicitating a master developer for a public-private partnership.

The 29-acre development will sit at FM 685's northwest corner and East Pecan Street. It could potentially include a maximum of 130,000 square feet for retail, 120,000 square feet for commercial establishments, 75,000 square feet for a hotel and 500 multifamily residences, Community Impact reported.

A recreation center spanning 120,000 square feet and a City Hall measuring 93,000 square feet are confirmed for the site.

At a Tuesday meeting, Pflugerville City Council received a presentation on the project that included cost estimates. Community Impacted reported the development will cost an estimated $148.9 million, of which $84.1 million would go to City Hall, $31.5 million would go to the recreation center, $27 million would go to public parking and $9 million would go to public infrastructure.

Community Impact went on to say that "the impact on Pflugerville residents' tax bills would be up to a $3.38 increase per $100,000 valuation."

Pflugerville City Council gave a 6-1 acceptance vote on a recommendation from the Pflugerville Downtown East Community Stakeholder Committee. The recommendation has five parts, including a request for allocated funding from the Pflugerville Community Development Corp. and a call to create a cost recovery model for recreation center operations and maintenance.

Read Community Impact's full report here.