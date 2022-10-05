Pflugerville 5-year capital improvement plan could cost more than $1B

It includes improvements across the city, from drainage to parks to traffic.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — As Pflugerville's population continues to explode, the city council is looking at ways to handle the growth.

On Tuesday night, city council members heard from City staff about a five-year capital improvement plan that could cost more than $1 billion. It includes improvements across the city, from drainage to parks to traffic.

There are 169 capital improvements proposed for the next five fiscal years.

Each year, Pflugerville's Planning and Zoning Commission is required to present a five-year plan to the city council about four months before the budget year starts in October.