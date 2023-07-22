River Ranch Country Park in Liberty Hill now open to the public

The 1,354-acre park sits between Leander and Liberty Hill in Western Williamson County.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A massive new park in Williamson County opened its gates to the public on Saturday.

After a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, River Ranch Country Park was officially opened to the general public on Saturday with great fanfare.

"Today, we celebrated the grand opening of the extraordinary treasure, River Ranch County Park. It is a tapestry of natural wonders that will captivate and delight Williamson County residents for generations to come," said Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long said at Friday's ribbon cutting.

The 1,354-acre park is officially located at 194 Reveille Way in Liberty Hill and includes a number of family-friendly amenities including a playground, pavilions and places to camp, hike, bike, ride horses and nature watch.

Another of the park's unique features is a 4,800-square foot interpretive center that will eventually include a number of hands-on exhibits where people can learn about the natural, cultural and historic resources of the park.

"I am really excited to open River Ranch County Park. As an avid park user, I am very proud of the experience we are providing, and it will be the crown jewel of Central Texas," County Judge Bill Gravell said.

“The opening of River Ranch has been much anticipated for some time now. Our team is super excited to open the gates to this Williamson County gem and look forward to seeing visitors of all ages enjoy the beauty and vastness of this park. It is truly a treasure and a place to escape, yet will be so close to home for many residents,” park director Russell Fishbeck said.

Park hours are 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with doors closing to traffic at 9 p.m. Admission for adults is $4, seniors (65 and older) is $2 and children under 12 are admitted for no cost.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.