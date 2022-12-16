Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

The North Austin bowling alley first opened in 1958. Demolition of the old building is now underway.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble.

Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades.

In the rubble, you can still see some of the bowling pins, including some colored pins.



"Colored pins, we do a colored pins sweeper. If your color pin came up as the head pin, you would win a prize. Just something fun, different twist on bowling," former owner John Donovan recalled with a red pin in his hand.



Donovan said the alley was part of his family’s history.

“My granddad opened the original Dart Bowl in 1958 and then he partnered with Jerry Ray in the mid-'60s, and then Ray, Peterson and now Donovan families have been partners," he said.

Donovan said there were a lot of good memories at the bowling alley, adding that it was known for its enchiladas in the café.

"More of an eclectic, interesting 'Keep Austin Weird' kind of vibe. I think that's why it was so popular with so many," he said.

During the pandemic, business slowed down and Donovan said it was hard to recover. He ultimately decided that it was time to sell the property.

“It was sadness mixed with, you know, interest in how it was going to progress," he said.

The property will now be turned into a 274-unit apartment complex on the growing northside of the city.

"People are moving to Austin and have to live somewhere, and this just satisfies that need," he said.

Donovan said he will always remember the good times.

"My kids grew up eating breakfast every Sunday morning from Peggy in the café. You know, it was a great place. We miss a lot of things about it," Donovan said.

