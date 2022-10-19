Ninja Nation building biggest ninja obstacle facility in Austin

In addition to providing training space, the Austin location will also host events and parties.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ninja Nation, known for its state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas for both kids and adults, is gearing up to open a new location in Austin.

The 16,000-square-foot complex will be located at 6500 N. Lamar Blvd., with an opening date set for spring of 2023.

In a press release, Ninja Nation said the space was designed by "American Ninja Warrior" legend Geoff Britten, who now leads Ninja Nation's design and obstacle build-out team.

Ninja Nation facilities host events like birthday parties and day camps as well as youth and adult fitness classes, youth sports programming, open gym time and competitions.

"The Austin arena is going to be an incredible facility with the largest obstacle floor space of any Ninja Nation location and the largest Ninja concept in Texas," said Britten.

The Austin location is owned by Atlas Cage and Tatiana Jitkoff.

"We are so excited about the positive impact it will have on the people, especially the kids, that will be coming to play. Creating a place where people can explore challenges and push themselves in a supportive, fun community environment is exactly the kind of energy we want to bring to our hometown," said Jitkoff, a longtime Austinite who works in real estate and is active in many area nonprofits.

"The Ninja platform is an amazing way to introduce sport, movement, and determination. It is the perfect way to engage kids, teens, and adults alike, get them active, build community and have fun," added Cage, a former competitor on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" and owner of indie record label Sky Titan Media.

Ninja Nation reports that "American Ninja Warrior" and "American Ninja Warrior Junior" continue to pull in great ratings, as the sport has also evolved into an Olympic test event.

"With the demand for alternative youth sports and fitness experience-based businesses booming, Ninja Nation is accelerating its growth to meet that demand," the release states.

Ninja Nation also has two locations in the Dallas area and one in Houston, in addition to four others in Colorado, Tennessee and North Carolina.

For more information, visit NinjaNation.com.