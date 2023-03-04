Austin's Mueller development adds 5 new eateries

Veracruz Fonda and Bar will open a brick-and-mortar shop on Aldrich Street on Saturday. Aviator Pizza and Drafthouse is expected to open up this summer.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Mueller neighborhood is growing with several new businesses going up in that area.

The popular entertainment district will grow by five new restaurants.

Veracruz Fonda and Bar will open a brick-and-mortar shop on Aldrich Street on Saturday. The restaurant from the owners of Veracruz All Natural will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with both indoor and outdoor seating. The menu includes a variety of tacos, picadas, conchas, café lechero, moles, small plates, entrees and full bar service.

Aviator Pizza and Drafthouse is expected to open up this summer, near the Lake Park amphitheater. The restaurant will serve 20 specialty pizza options, plus Texas wines and more than 50 beer options on tap. Aviator will also offer patio seating, online ordering and growler fills of Texas craft beer.

Minnesota-based Nautical Bowls superfood bowl shop will also bring its first location to Austin this summer. The restaurant offers bowls combining a frozen base of açaí, mango, pitaya, blue majik or coconut with a variety of toppings, including fruit, dried berries, seeds or nuts, granola and drizzles like cashew cacao, freshly ground peanut or almond butter or honey to create an organic meal that is gluten-, dairy-, soy- and sugar-free.

All-day diner Dish Society will also be coming to the Mueller area. It is known for its brunch with “fancy mosas,” Nutella French toast and brisket and eggs. Its current locations are in the Houston area.

The new restaurants join sweetgreen, which recently opened on Aldrich Street across from B.D. Riley’s. Founded in Washington, D.C., in 2007, it serves salads and bowls sourced locally and with organic ingredients.

“We’re excited to share this next collection of new businesses that bring a variety options for people to dine, shop, relax, exercise and entertain,” said Sergio Negrete, vice president of development for Catellus, Mueller’s development partner with the City of Austin. “There’s a lot of momentum at Mueller these days, particularly on Aldrich Street, with more businesses to announce in the coming months. Aldrich Street has become a family-friendly destination, and we look forward to the district’s bright future ahead.”

In addition to these establishments, Aldrich Street has recently welcomed European Wax Center, Park Lane Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, One Medical and Vio Med Spa, and soon, Austin Eye Studio and will complete the businesses in the Alpha Building along Aldrich Street.

