Micron Technology considering Lockhart for new chip facility

LOCKHART, Texas — The booming semiconductor industry in Central Texas may be getting bigger.

Micron Technology is looking at a site in Caldwell County near Lockhart to build a multi-billion dollar facility. The company makes computer memory and data storage chips.

According to documents filed with the state comptroller's office, Micron's investment would total at least $20 billion through 2030.

According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, an exact number on the investment was not clear from applications for tax breaks under Chapter 313 through the Lockhart school district. That's the same application Samsung, NXP and Applied Materials are using to build their facilities.

The report states that the Idaho-based company filed eight separate applications with various phases of the project that stretch out through 2043.

Analysis by the Statesman indicates that, if the tax breaks are approved, the taxpayer-funded incentives would total about $565 million over 10 years. That's assuming the school district doesn't change its tax rate over that period of time.

