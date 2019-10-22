KYLE, Texas — What may look like an empty field in Kyle will soon be Uptown.

The idea is to build a mixed-use development, similar to The Domain. But as the mayor says, it will be something uniquely valuable to the City of Kyle.

He addressed the development during his State of the City address at the Kyle Chamber of Commerce.

"Thank y'all for having me here today," Mitchell addressed the crowd. "Thank you, Julie, for putting this event together."

The mayor discussed how the city is changing up its game plan when it comes to future growth.

"We are placing less of an emphasis on single-family suburban sprawl subdivisions," said the mayor in his speech, "and far more of an emphasis on new urban vertical mixed-use-type projects."

That includes projects like the Uptown development, which will go on the corner of FM 1626 and Kohlers Crossing.

"We're trying to focus as a city that increases the quality of life among those that live here," the mayor told KVUE. "We're growing tired of single-family detached residential neighborhoods going up all over our city ... Uptown is a project that has the potential to have a ton of value for the City of Kyle."

The mayor says there are four parts to the new development – a new park, which will be surrounded by office buildings and retail shopping with around 300 residential units, a new convention center and hotel, and lastly a new police department for the city.

"Those are the kinds of things we want to see in our city and we can't just ask for them, we have to create an environment that attracts people to install those businesses," he said.

It's a vision of growth he hopes others in Kyle can see moving forward.

A portion of taxpayer money will help pay for the project through a TIF.

Next, the council will hear bids and decide exactly what goes into the development. Currently, it's still just an outline and there's no date for when construction could start.

