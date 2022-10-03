Manor ISD breaks ground on new early college high school

The school is expected to open by the fall of 2023.

MANOR, Texas — Manor ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the district's new early college high school.

The 85,000 square-foot school will accommodate 800 students. The school's open concept is aimed at providing an educational experience similar to that of a college campus, featuring a commons area, coffee shop and buffet-style café, according to a release. The school is expected to open by the fall of 2023.

“This new campus means more academic opportunities for our students, teachers and ACC professors,” said Dr. Alime Sadikova, ECHS Principal. “It gives students a collegiate atmosphere that provides them with academic freedom and still holds them accountable for their own learning.”

The $35.5 million school is paid for by a $280 million voter-approved bond package from November 2019. The bond proposal focuses on projects to accommodate student growth, facility upgrades and repairs, transportation improvements, security and technology and the new school.

According to the district, the projects will help accommodate growth in the 9,500-student district as it is expected to grow by 2.5% to 5% each year for the next 10 years.

“This is a great day in Manor ISD,” said Dr. Andre D. Spencer, Manor ISD Superintendent. “We are breaking ground on a new building for a group of scholars who we expect to break ground academically in their respective fields of interest. We expect great things to come out of this facility and the scholars who will call this home.”

For updates on construction and the bond program, visit MISD's website.

