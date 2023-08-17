City of Manor calls November bond election

The three propositions range from $15 million to $90 million.

MANOR, Texas — Manor voters will get a chance to weigh in on a bond election this fall.

On Wednesday night, the Manor City Council approved calling an election on a bond package split into three propositions. The props range from $15 million to $90 million and would pay for economic development projects in the city, including a new City Hall and public library facility. Also included would be improvements for parks and trails and a new recreation center.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Also at Wednesday's meeting, the Manor City Council approved buying five tornado sirens for about $200,000. Those will be placed around the city and are expected to be installed by late December.

