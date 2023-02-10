City of Lockhart to provide emergency services within city limits, in northern two-thirds of Caldwell County

Emergency services needs in the southern third of Caldwell County will be covered by Luling.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — Caldwell County commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement between the County and the City of Lockhart for emergency medical services and emergency ambulance services.

Per the agreement, Lockhart will provide those services within the city limits and in the northern two-thirds of Caldwell County. In exchange, the County will pay Lockhart $350,000 annually and half of any costs the City expands on capital assets not exceeding $200,000. Those assets could include new ambulances, ambulance remounts and materials needed to outfit ambulances.

Emergency medical services and ambulances services in the southern third of Caldwell County will be covered by Luling. However, the County said mutual aid agreements will help ensure ambulance availability when and where they're needed.

According to the County, the contract includes language that requires the City of Lockhart to collect data during the contract period, which the county judge said will promote continuing response and service improvements.

This comes after Caldwell County's contract with the Seton Healthcare Family expired on Sept. 30. In November, voters are set to decide if they want to pay for an Emergency Services District (ESD), which would be an independent government entity run by five commissioners who serve two-year terms.

