Leander puts up new population signs showing spike in growth

LEANDER, Texas — Leaders with the City of Leander are saying more people have moved to their city and they now have the population signs to prove it.

The City tweeted a photo of the new signs on Thursday, which have been updated to show the new population.

Based on U.S. Census data, more than 81,800 people now live in the city. That's up from 56,111 when the signs were posted five years ago in 2017. It's also up from a population of 26,521 back in 2010 when the last Census was completed.

Leander Public Works Department has replaced all 12 population signs in the city – 81,806! In 2010, Leander’s population was 26,521, according to the U.S. Census, and the estimated population was 56,111 when the City updated the signs in 2017. pic.twitter.com/LJSPxrlRBk — City of Leander (@CityofLeander) September 15, 2022

The city has grown exponentially in the last decade after only being incorporated in the late 1970s. By the late 1990s, 3,000 people were living in the town.

Leander was the fastest-growing city in the entire nation between 2018 and 2019 and the second-fastest growing two years later.

