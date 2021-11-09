Lazarus Brewing takes former I Luv Video store spot

Lazarus Brewing owner Christian Cryder says he hopes to honor the spot's legacy by taking on that local business baton.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local brewery is expanding into the space of a former longtime business.

A second Lazarus Brewing location will take the spot on Airport Boulevard where the store I Luv Video used to be. The store shut its doors last year after 35 years in business.

Lazarus Brewing owner Christian Cryder says he hopes to honor its legacy by taking on that local business baton.

The first Lazarus Brewing location opened its doors on East Sixth Street in 2016. Cryder hopes to have the second location up and running by summer 2022. The company had planned to open the spot by December or January, but supply chain challenges have slowed the process.

“We happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Cryder told KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Cryder told the Statesman the new location will have bigger space, including the brewhouse, kitchen, taproom and patio. He hopes to offer more taps and an expanded kitchen menu.

The brewery’s current Sixth Street location features seasonal beers and flagships, as well as an espresso bar and a kitchen with tacos, tortas, rice bowls and snacks.