Lake Travis ISD school board considers $703 million bond for 3 new schools, tech and more

The massive bond, if approved, would be broken up into three propositions for voters to decide on.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lake Travis ISD is considering approving a $703 million bond election during a board meeting Wednesday evening.

If passed, this would be the district’s largest bond to date. The massive bond includes funding for three new schools along with updates to campuses and more.

The district’s bond advisory committee recommended the following:

New high school - $236,430,617

New elementary school #8 - $50,917,526

New elementary school #9 - $55,517,521

Lake Travis High School additions and upgrades - $84,732,969

Campus and district renovations and improvements - $166,409,289

Facilities condition assessment projects - $38,746,968

Technology - $55,245,110

Land - $15,000,000

If approved by the district, the bond will be divided into three propositions.

Proposition A is set at $548,410,330 for school facilities, the necessary sites for school facilities and new school buses. Proposition B is set at $607,790,110 for technology improvements and Proposition C is set at $93,799,560 for school stadium facilities.

Each of the propositions, if approved by voters, would increase taxes.

Marco Alvarado, the district’s executive director of communications said a big part of the bond proposal is due to growth.

“We're considered a fast-growth school district, so our demographer for the coming year expects an increase of about 500 students,” Alvarado said.

The district opened a new elementary school three years ago. Alvarado said that the school is already at capacity. The three new schools are set to meet the district’s demand for about 10 years. Alvarado said there’s only one high school and they’re told new elementary schools will be needed in the next two to three years.

“We see a lot of that growth toward the western edge of Travis County, where our district is set,” Alvarado said. “That influx of families on a yearly basis, we need to do something now to prepare for that in the near future,” he added.

Alvarado said there’s about $100 million in the bond for safety and security. That includes secure entry vestibules to ensure there’s no easy access to all campuses.

“You can't get past a certain point until you're actually allowed in or buzzed in through the receptionist. There are some cameras, there are some cybersecurity items in the proposal as well,” Alvarado said.

The district has been working on improving safety and security for a while, according to Alvarado.

“Even before the unfortunate incident in Uvalde, I mean we're always looking at how we can improve, you know, a safe and secure environment for our students and for our families and for our staff, for that matter. And so this is not something new to us. We've been looking at this already,” Alvarado said.

If the LTISD board votes to approve the $703 million bond proposal, it will be put on the November ballot for voters to decide.

District board members have until Aug. 22 to decide if they will approve the bond.

