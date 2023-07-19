Kyle Police Department officially relocates operations to new Public Safety Center

The Public Safety Center is located at 1700 Kohlers Crossing.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department has a new home.

The department officially relocated its headquarters and operations to the newly completed Public Safety Center, located at 1700 Kohlers Crossing. Kyle residents who need to speak to police in person or file a report or complaint will need to do so at the center.

The City of Kyle said the 64,000-square-foot, two-story facility was approved by residents in the November 2020 election through Proposition A.

The City also said that the police department's non-emergency line remains the same. Residents can still call 512-268-3232 for all non-emergency needs.

To celebrate the center's completion and the police department's move, the City and Kyle PD are inviting the community to a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, July 20, starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature a flag raising by the Kyle PD Honor Guard, the singing of the National Anthem, a prayer from Police Chaplain Paul Valdez and a moment of silence for fallen officers. Mayor Pro Tem Michael Tobias, Mayor Travis Mitchell and Police Chief Jeff Barnett will speak.

Refreshments will be available for attendees, who will also be able to take tours of the new facility.

Attendees are encouraged to park in the back parking lot at the Public Safety Center or at the Business Center at Plum Creek Parking Lot, located at 19121 Marketplace Ave., directly behind the center.

