465,660-square-foot industrial development set to break ground in Round Rock

Plans indicate the five-building project will be completed in two phases, with the first one starting in September.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Construction on a new industrial center in Round Rock is set to begin in September.

A combined 465,660 square feet of industrial space will be available following the construction of five buildings over two phases.

Phase One will include three buildings totaling nearly 311,000 square feet while Phase Two will include nearly 155,000 square feet across two buildings. The second phase will be available for build-to-suit projects.

The development will be built on 36 acres of land at 2380 Oakmont Road in Round Rock by Adolfson & Peterson Construction, a construction management and contracting company. AP was awarded the construction contract for the IDI Logistics project, which will be called the Sunrise Commerce Center,

“Winning this contract gives AP the perfect opportunity to capitalize on the growing Austin-area industrial real estate market,” said Zack Rogers, AP’s vice president and project executive. “The AP team is eager to start Phase One and move forward in delivering the much-needed, top-quality space.”

