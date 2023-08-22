Indeed moves into global co-headquarters in Downtown Austin

Indeed's lease covers 307,000 square feet of Indeed Tower's 720,000 total square feet. The tower is located at 200 W. Sixth St.

AUSTIN, Texas — Indeed has moved into its global co-headquarters in Downtown Austin.

The company said Indeed Tower is strategically located in Austin due to the city's "thriving tech scene and diverse talent pool." Indeed also got its start in Austin, when it was co-founded here nine years ago.

According to Indeed, the tower includes a "range of unique features that redefine the concept of a contemporary workspace and promote flexibility and collaboration for how employees now work." Among those features are conference rooms with flexible partitions, dynamic workspaces "designed to foster creativity and hybrid collaboration" and updated video conferencing.

Indeed said it has partnered with EdgeQuarters to incorporate reusable furniture throughout the tower, and the co-headquarters features murals from a local artist.

The Austin Business Journal (ABJ) reports that Indeed Tower, located at 200 W. Sixth St., is 36 stories. Indeed's lease is for the top 10 floors and extends through 2034. The ABJ reports that Indeed's 307,000 square feet in the tower represents about 42% of its 720,000 total square feet.

Indeed reportedly plans to hold onto its 11-story Domain Tower, but intends to leave three other locations in Austin. The ABJ stated that Indeed will not renew a lease that expires in November in the 5th + Colorado building, located about a block away from Indeed Tower. The company will also not renew the lease on its space in a northwest Austin office park at 6433 Champion Grandview Way.

Indeed also has a lease for approximately 183,000 square feet in the Domain Gateway office building at 2900 Esperanza Way that isn't expected to expire until February 2028. However, the ABJ reports that the company has put the building up for sublease.

Earlier this summer, Indeed reportedly said it employs 2,800 people in Austin, down 100 from last year. The company also announced in March that it would lay off 15% of its global workforce, or about 2,200 people.

Indeed is owned by Japan-based Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. and is also based in Stamford, Connecticut, according to the ABJ.

