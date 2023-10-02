Austin nonprofit graduating much-need HVAC technicians

An instructor with Skillpoint Alliance said HVAC technicians are in high demand in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local nonprofit Skillpoint Alliance will soon send a new batch of much-needed HVAC technicians out into the workforce.

On Friday, the nonprofit is hosting its first HVAC class graduation of 2023. The ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the Skillpoint Alliance South Campus.

The recent winter storm may have caused widespread HVAC issues, leaving many households in need of repairs. That's on top of people who already need work done in the growing city.

"There's a very big need for this skill. Look around Austin. We've got thousands, hundreds, thousands of homes that all have air conditioners. All the businesses have air conditioning in this part of the country. We need to stay cool," said Jeff Jackson, an instructor with Skillpoint Alliance.

Jackson said this offers a promising career in a field with a high demand, and it's important to train the next generation.

"So, big demand and just nobody to fill it. A lot of us older guys are retiring, and we need younger people to come in and take our place," Jackson said. "To me, I get my greatest satisfaction when the students come back and tell me they've got the best job ever. It's a rewarding career that these guys go into. They can make a good living and support their families."

The average salary for an HVAC technician in Texas is $49,000 per year and could be as high as $90,000 depending on things like skills, experience, tips and more.

Since there is such a high demand for them, it's very likely these newly-graduated HVAC technicians will be able to find a job.

The next HVAC class at Skillpoint is set to start in April. The nonprofit also offers other classes for industries like plumbing and electrical.

