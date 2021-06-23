HOPE Outdoor Gallery moving to new location

Construction crews began moving parts of the HOPE Outdoor Gallery wall, formerly known as Austin's graffiti park, to its new location Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The HOPE Outdoor Gallery is officially starting the moving process to its new home. Formerly known as Austin’s graffiti park, construction crews began moving parts of the art wall to its new location Wednesday.

HOPE Outdoor Gallery is set to reopen this summer at its new location near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Dalton Lane. Construction on the 17.7-acre art park began in June 2019 but was paused in 2020.

The layout of the outdoor gallery will spell out the word “HOPE." It will be visible as planes fly into Austin. The portion of the wall moved Wednesday will be featured in the “H” section.

PHOTOS: HOPE Outdoor Gallery wall moving to new location 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

The park will not only include art, but 12 repurposed shipping containers serving as retail stores, gallery spaces, nonprofit office spaces, storages areas and more. Organizers of the gallery said the purpose is to help local artists and creatives looking to expand their businesses in Austin.

Organizers said the pause on construction allowed team members to focus on how the park could better support access to public arts and education. Also, the team worked on ways to provide more jobs, equity opportunities and economic support for local artists and business owners affected by the pandemic.

The Hope Outdoor Gallery originally closed in 2019 at its old location on Baylor Street.