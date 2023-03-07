A new H-E-B could be coming to Pflugerville

H-E-B has reportedly filed permit applications for a store with the City of Pflugerville but has not committed to build another store just yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — H-E-B has filed plans to build a new store in Pflugerville, according to a new report.

The Austin Business Journal reports that H-E-B filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on March 2 to start construction at a new location. The new location would be at 2641 E. Pflugerville Parkway, which is near Lake Pflugerville.

According to the article, H-E-B has filed permit applications for a store with the City of Pflugerville but has not committed to build another store just yet.

If the grocery giant does commit to the building, it would be located east of State Highway 130 toll road, around three miles from a different H-E-B. The other retailers near that location are Costco Wholesale, Target, Aldi and Walmart.

The growth in Pflugerville matches the increase in large-scale retailers that have come to the City, as the population was recorded at 66,884 in 2021 in the U.S. Census. The population has grown by 43% since 2010, when the population was 47,000.

The filing detailed that the building would be 127,000 square-feet, which is typical to all the new locations, according to the article. Construction is estimated to begin in July 2023 and end a year later in July 2024. The total cost will be around $45 million, but the information in the filing is subject to change.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.