H-E-B opens second store in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — Leander residents now have a second H-E-B they can visit after the store opened on Wednesday.

The new store, located at 19348 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in the new Bar W Marketplace, spans more than 103,000 square feet.

It will feature a fuel station and car wash, curbside and home delivery, a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a business center for financial services and much more.

The H-E-B on Ronald Reagan Boulevard will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To commemorate the occasion, H-E-B made several community gifts to local nonprofits, including a new, mortgage free-home to a severely wounded military veteran. U.S. Army Sergeant Aaron Cabrera received the surprising news that he will received the new home, which will be built in Liberty Hill.

In addition to the surprising news, H-E-B gave out a total of $30,000 in community gifts, which includes $7,500 each to Hill Country Community Ministries and Operation Liberty Hill, and $5,000 each to Leander Educational Excellence Foundations, Liberty Hill ISD Education Foundation and Georgetown ISD Education Foundation.

Read more about the new location and its features on the H-E-B website.