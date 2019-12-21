GEORGETOWN, Texas — More people in Central Texas means more schools are needed. That's why tucked behind a barbed-wire fence in western Georgetown, the school district is planning to grow.

"We are growing at a good pace; it's a healthy pace," said Fred Brent, the superintendent with Georgetown ISD. "This should be the site of our third comprehensive high school. We would have a middle school here and an elementary campus."

Brent says this land is the largest undeveloped tract inside city limits.

"This is a very strategic location between two major thoroughfares in our community and the farthest west land acquisition we've acquired to date," he said.

The land is located just off of DB Woods Road. That's between Williams Drive and Highway 29. The high school would be the first high school the district builds west of Interstate Highway 35.

But the growth doesn't stop there. Wolf Ranch Elementary School is one of two schools currently under construction.

"Our development is subject to growth and we see this area of the district developing over time," said Brent. "This specific location is right now where we think schools need to be next."

The land was paid for from the 2018 bond, but there won't be anything built there until another bond passes to fund it. Brent says this is how they spread out the costs of building a new school.

"It keeps our bond dollars lower and we want to make sure that we are being held accountable to them by keeping them engaged in every aspect of the process," said Brent.

So while right now it's only land behind a fence, it's Georgetown ISD's way to ensure it's ready for growth whenever it comes.

"We think the future's very bright for all of our students," said Brent.

