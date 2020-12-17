The future of South Congress Avenue and South First Street

As new developments come into the popular corridor, bringing new homes and jobs, some say the changing landscape is causing longtime businesses to close.

KVUE wanted to show some of what's being developed in the area, as well as talk to some local shops about how they're adjusting to these changes.

It's the same story over on South First Street , where multiple new mixed-use developments are nearing completion.

One of the ways Music Lane is efforting that goal is through the SoCo Stroll , a month-long initiative to encourage people to shop local on South Congress during the holidays. They say they partnered with the South Congress Avenue Shopping District.

"Our goal is that the community sees Music Lane as just an extension of the South Congress that we all know and love," said Taylor Shepherd, the communications and engagement manager for Endeavor Real Estate , the property manager for the Music Lane development.

Meanwhile, developers say they're bringing jobs and mixed-use developments that fit the fabric of these longtime communities, hoping to work in unison with the old and the new.

"One trend that we're really noticing is a tip toward more upscale businesses and boutiques," said Brandon Hodge, the owner of Big Top Candy Shop on South Congress. "You'll notice it's a little harder to get a cheap burger down here, but a lot easier to get a, you know, a gourmet burger."

But ask any longtime Austinite and they will tell you that the area has seen quite a bit of change over the years.

South Congress Avenue has long been known for its colorful and eclectic "mom-and-pop" shops all across the popular strip known for keeping Austin weird.

Chapter one : New and future development

Starting on South Congress, one of the biggest changes some might have seen is the Music Lane development near the corner of Academy Drive and South Congress. The property is managed by Endeavor Real Estate Group and Turnbridge Equities, Lake | Flato and dwg. all took part in the development and architecture.

KVUE first reported on the development during its construction which, according to Endeavor's communications and engagement manager, employed around 600 people.

"We started construction back in 2017, and we're just really excited that the project is nearing completion as almost all of our retailers and restaurants are almost open," Taylor Shepherd said.

She added that the development's restaurants have created 100 jobs. Some of those jobs are at ABA, Sunlife Organics, Sweetgreen and Two Hands.

It's a number that Shepherd says is growing and doesn't include the number of jobs already within the multiple retail tenants, including Allbirds, Lululemon, Manready Mercantile, Nak Armstrong and more.

"Especially during the pandemic, as it's been one of the hardest-hit industries," she said.

Gensler, a large architecture firm, is also considered an "anchor tenant" with offices in the development.

"It's more important now than ever to shop and eat local. And having a place where we can do both has really given our team and I think the community a place to rally around," Shepherd said. "Everyone has really pulled together, worked hard and we've opened up to, opened up to the community. And there is really something for everyone here at Music Lane, whether you are visiting for the weekend or you're a longtime Austinite."

Photos: Future development, "Music Lane" on South Congress Avenue. 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Up the street on the "SoCo" strip is a building that has been under construction for quite some time, "Hummingbird," which will sit between the restaurant Vespaio and South Congress Books.

KVUE first reported on the construction of Hummingbird in 2019. The three-story building will be home to retail and office space, including a one-suite hotel on the top floor. The renderings also show a pool on the rooftop.

CBRE, a real-estate and investment firm, is marketing the property. Fazio Architects is the architecture firm on the project.

"It's good to have a uniformity of a street experience," Eric DeJernett, a senior vice president with CBRE, told KVUE in an interview in June 2019. "There are a lot of creative people that are here and want to come here and they'll find a place."

He added that the development will also add multiple jobs.

KVUE previously reported that the development would be completed by the spring of 2020, but as of December 2020, it remains under construction.

PHOTOS: 'Hummingbird' Development on South Congress Avenue 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Next door on South First Street, Austin-based StoryBuilt not only has its headquarters but is also developing multiple mixed-use buildings.

"Comprised of condominiums, townhomes, traditional single-family homes and commercial – which is restaurant, retail, office space – all geared towards the local community which is now with all the retail," said Chad Shepler, the chief operating officer of StoryBuilt. "Our mission from the very beginning for over two decades now is building sort of walkable, thriving urban communities that fit into the fabric of the community. Nothing that we build is, is off the shelf. Everything is custom to fit into the neighborhood,"

He added that altogether within these developments over the next few years, StoryBuilt is adding around 500 homes, and the firm says they're excited about the number of jobs coming to the area with these developments. However, there is no estimate as to how many jobs will be created.

At 900 South First St. is "Frank," a mixed-use development from StoryBuilt with condominiums ranging from $310,000 to $845,000 and retail and restaurant space on the ground floor. At this development, Shepler said StoryBuilt partnered with HOPE to have a local artist paint a mural.

At 1600 South First St. is "Willa," another mixed-use development from StoryBuilt with condominiums ranging from $450,000 to $1,150,000 and retail and restaurant space on the ground floor.

A future development that is expected to break ground in early 2021 will be called "Bruno." Shepler said StoryBuilt is focused on affordability with this development, with plans to build several micro-apartment units ranging from 400 to 600 square feet with rent priced at a little more than $1,000 a month.

"Is it different than what was there? Absolutely. But it is not a big box on the corner. It is not a towering skyscraper on the corner of a neighborhood. It's really meant to enhance the community, bringing in local restaurants, retail parking, things that, that enhance the community as opposed to take away from it," Shepler said.

One problem StoryBuilt wanted to tackle with building these developments was ample public parking. The company said hundreds of public parking units will be added throughout the South First corridor.

"So, we put several hundred extra parking spaces between Willow and Frank so that our retail partners not only have ample parking but that, as people, as the community in the southwest corridor grows, that that parking can help absorb some of that. So, it doesn't flow into the neighborhoods behind only public parking," Shepler said.