Frozen pop maker one step closer to building $39 million facility in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — A West Virginia frozen treat company is one step closer to setting up shop in Lockhart.

On Sept. 6, the Lockhart City Council approved a five-year property tax incentive plan for The Ziegenfelder Corporation, maker of Budget Saver Twin Pops.

According to a report by the Austin Business Journal, the company plans to invest $39 million and create about 100 jobs in a 96,000-square-foot facility in Lockhart. The development would make the company one of the largest private-sector employees in the area.

Based in West Virginia, the company has grown to include more than 300 employees and a dozen production lines in facilities located in West Virginia, California and Colorado, per the report. The company makes more than 2.5 million pops a day.

The agreement, under the codename "Project Summertime," states that the facility must be at least 42,000 square feet with a $37 million investment, according to the ABJ. Construction is required to be completed within 18 months of the start date and the company must employ 60 people in five years. The report indicated that the agreement started the year after construction is completed.

Back in April, the council approved the sale of nearly seven acres in the 130 Industrial Park to the company for $813,000, per the report.

The City estimated that the net benefit of the agreement would be $1.6 million. The Caldwell County Commissioners Court is reportedly set to discuss additional incentives at its next meeting.

