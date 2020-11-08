East Austin residents' concerns grow over a CapMetro industrial storage lot

The 'Wye' is a staging yard in East Austin for railroad materials and equipment including railroad track, electrical, gate equipment, crushed stone, concrete, etc.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is a booming city that is growing every day, so improving public transportation is a key goal. While many people support this growth, some East Austin residents are growing frustrated with the commotion from a Capital Metro storage lot stirring up problems in their area.

The 'Wye' is a railroad property off East Sixth Street at the intersection of Cap Metro's Red and future Green lines. Throughout this project, Mariette Hummel, a representative with CapMetro, said contractors have used the lot as a staging yard for materials and equipment that are then moved into downtown.

This includes storage of electrical, IT, railroad track and crossing gate equipment to pre-assembly of railroad road crossings and movement of crushed stone, fill and concrete for the station.

Jack Gilbert lives in a condominium next door. The lot has been there since he moved in nine years ago, but he said the space became a public nuisance and health hazard when the downtown project began.

"There are days, many days, the dust is so awful we can't go outside. Every time I clean the windows they are filthy the next day. I can't take my grandchildren out on the deck," Gilbert said.

Gilbert does not know exactly what the dust filling the air consists of and that presents a health concern for him. On top of that, he said loud trucks and bright lights continue into the late hours of the night making it difficult to rest.

"It has been happening a long long time. Otherwise, I would not think of complaining about it," he added.

One of his biggest concerns involves the creosote soaked railroad ties, which presents another potential health hazard.

Creosote is a chemical that penetrates deeply into pressure-treated wood for extended periods of time and can be harmful to plants, animals and local watersheds.

According to an email from CapMetro to Connie Heyer, an attorney representing homeowner's associations, she was told contractors were to cover the railroad ties with a tarp while Cap Metro explored solutions, but Gilbert and Heyer said the problem has not improved.

Heyer said the lot does not violate any zoning laws, but it does create a public nuisance, which needs to be addressed. She reached out multiple times to CapMetro to find a peaceful resolution regarding the disturbances but said they have not communicated with her.

"We've been trying to get them to talk about it for more than a couple of years... I think the neighbors are just finished with it," Heyer said.

CapMetro responded to KVUE's request for comment, stating as the downtown station project winds down in the upcoming months, the Wye's activity will settle dramatically too, and any major activity in the lot will finish up in the next week.

"Capital Metro is committed to being a good neighbor on all of our projects and at all of our facilities. We are working closely with our contractor on limiting noise, dust, and light for the remaining months of this project," according to the statement.

Since KVUE reached out to CapMetro, Gilbert said the issues have gotten better, but as the organization finalizes plans for Project Connect, East Austin homeowners hope their concerns don't get left behind in the dust.

"Every time we've been told its just this project, it's just this project, it's never just this project," said Heyer.