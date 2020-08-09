Multi-use arts center, music hub could come to African American Cultural Heritage District in East Austin

The Music Commission unanimously voted in favor of a proposal asking the City of Austin for the investment.

A music hub and multi-arts center could soon be coming to the African American Cultural Heritage District in East Austin.

The Music Commission unanimously voted in favor of a proposal asking the City for the investment, according to the Austin Monitor.

The music hub and multi-arts center would feature both indoor and outdoor performance venues, meeting rooms, studios, an art gallery, a museum and affordable residencies on the top floors.

Harold McMillan, founder of the East Austin Black History Project, was the person who presented the draft resolution to the Music Commission on Wednesday prior to it being approved.

“We’re not just talking about a music issue here, we’re talking about a race/culture/city development issue,” McMillan told the Austin Monitor. “The City needs to revisit the African American Cultural Heritage District and make a real investment. If you promised me breakfast five days ago, you ought to get me my breakfast first, with priority.”

Two plots of City-owned land between Interstate 35 and Airport Boulevard have been identified for the site.