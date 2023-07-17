Proposed music venue along Fitzhugh Road facing opposition from some residents

The venue could hold as many as 5,000 people.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California-based developer wants to bring an outdoor music venue to Fitzhugh Road just north of Dripping Springs. The venue could hold as many as 5,000 people.

But there is some opposition to the proposed project. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue Coalition has now submitted a letter of opposition to Hays County and Travis County leaders. One of its biggest concerns is the impact on traffic.

"We have requested a roadway safety audit and, are they actually safe enough handle the traffic? Fitzhugh Road, as you can see, has no shoulder. There are lots of turns. There are no street lights. How is that going to work with that many people on the road?” said Kevin Fleming, part of the coalition.

Fleming has lived on Fitzhugh Road for more than 20 years. Fleming said he is concerned about the possibility of long lines of cars on the two-lane road.

"Safety is top for everybody, envisioning 2,000 cars driving on this road," he said.

The coalition is also worried about noise and the venue's potential impact on the environment. But not everyone opposes the project.

Jackson Lucht lives about 15 minutes from where the venue would go.

"I think it’s cool," he said. "I mean, this area does not have an outdoor amphitheater music venue other than bars and breweries and restaurants in the area, so personally we'd love to go to an outdoor music venue."

Luxor, the parent company of Blizexas, which would develop the site told KVUE in December they hired an engineer who knows the area well and the company is making sure they are following strict guidelines.

When it comes to traffic, the company plans to make improvements to the road and control the exits, making sure cars aren't flooding the streets after events.

The coalition said it is asking for a public hearing before any new permits are issued for the project.

