Dripping Springs named best of rural and small towns in Texas

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — It might be time to plan a weekend trip to the wedding capital of Texas.

Dripping Springs was recognized as one of Texas' outstanding rural and small-town destinations this year.

The Texas Travel Alliance gave the award to the town at the Texas Travel Summit, an annual gathering of travel professionals from across the state. The Texas Travel Alliance is an organization for the travel industry in Texas.

"We were very proud to hear that we had been chosen by a group of peers from around the state for this small-town award. We work just as hard as the large cities for our community, just on a smaller scale. We think Dripping Springs is a fabulous place to visit,” Pam Owens, the president of the Dripping Springs visitors bureau, said in a statement.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry in Dripping Springs is growing and thriving.

The town is also seeing a boom in new residents. In 2010, there were 1,788 people who called the city of Dripping Springs home. Now, the just-released 2020 Census data shows the population has more than doubled to 4,650.