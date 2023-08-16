The Domain to undergo new multimillion-dollar renovation

The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

AUSTIN, Texas — North Austin's prominent shopping center The Domain is slated to undergo renovations beginning immediately.

The multimillion-dollar project is expected to be completed by 2025.

The first phase of the renovations will focus on upgrading the exterior look for a number of stores in the complex, as well as the addition of stores The Webster, Zimmermann and Veronica Beard, with representatives adding that more stores will be announced soon.

The renovation will also affect Century Oaks Plaza, as new terraced seating and a new lawn space will be added to the area

“The Domain has been Austin’s premier luxury destination for over 15 years, and we are excited to unveil major upgrades to this flagship property in our portfolio. We are dedicated to adapting to consumer trends and expectations, and this renovation will create the ideal setting for The Domain’s retailers to thrive and provide customers with an unmatched shopping and dining experience,” said Kathy Shields, the senior vice president of development at Simon, the real estate firm that owns The Domain.

“With the exponential growth the city of Austin has seen in recent years, Simon continues to invest in additional opportunities to ensure we are delivering a best in class living, shopping and dining experience,“ said Monica Esparza, The Domain's director of marketing. “We are thrilled to be taking this next step into the future of mixed-use design that will reinforce The Domain’s position in the market as Austin’s luxury shopping and dining destination.”

Additional phases of the multimillion-dollar renovation will take place throughout 2024 and 2025, which will include further construction on building facades on the north end of the property with similar aesthetic additions as the current renovation, as well as adding new exterior textures such as marble, stone, wood and other materials. A new outdoor space will also be added on Agave Lane, as will a feature wall with artistic elements, several seat walls, illuminating back lights and a new valet parking area.

Phase one is expected to be completed in October. People will still be able to access The Domain during the renovations.

