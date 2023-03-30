Warehouse giant Costco opens its doors in Kyle

The store is located at 19086 IH-35, between Interstate 35 Frontage Road and Kyle Crossing.

KYLE, Texas — People in Kyle won't have to drive to another city in order to stock up at Costco. Thursday morning the doors opened to the warehouse.

The 152,000-square-foot behemoth is the first Costco store to open up in Kyle. Before people would have to drive to Austin or Pflugerville to get their Costco fix.

“Watching this project evolve from a long-awaited want in our community, into actual construction and now completion is just another example of how the City of Kyle is changing and growing,” said Travis Mitchell, Kyle Mayor. “We are excited about what the addition of Costco means for Kyle’s economy and we will continue striving to attract quality employers and retailers so that residents can live, work and shop in our community.”

The store, located at 19086 IH-35, between Interstate 35 Frontage Road and Kyle Crossing is the 37th store to open in Texas. According to the release, Costco is a company that "has been recognized throughout the country for providing its employees with real living wages -- the highest in the industry -- and for its ethical business practices."

“The excitement has been building since July 2021 when the city, in partnership with Hays County, announced Costco would be coming to Kyle. Now that the doors are about to open, we cannot wait to officially welcome them into our community,” City of Kyle Director of Economic Development Victoria Vargas said. “In an extremely short period of time, Kyle has seen massive growth, investment and commitment from commercial businesses and developers like Costco and we look forward to attracting more business as the City of Kyle continues to invest in its future.”

Those who are interested in becoming a member at Costco can sign up by visiting the store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday or you can visit Costco's website.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.