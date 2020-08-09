Boomtown 2040: Curative Inc. COVID-19 test lab in Pflugerville brings hundreds of jobs

Curative Inc. has lab facilities in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, and is expanding in Texas.

Curative Inc. plans to open its third U.S. lab facility in Pflugerville, according to Pflugerville Community Development Corporation Executive Director Amy Madison.

The Pflugerville lab would provide COVID-19 testing and begin the first roll-out of mobile testing kiosks in Texas with a self-administered oral fluid swab, Madison said.

“We were fortunate to work with Opportunity Austin and find a home for Curative Inc., who is delivering a fast, safe and painless sample collection method for Texas residents,” she said. “The company selected our area to access a capable workforce with plans to hire their first 150 technicians and health care workers in the next few weeks in order to process 10,000 samples daily.”

The company has lab facilities in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles and will reportedly hire more than 300 workers for the Pflugerville lab to provide immediate response to the COVID-19 testing needed throughout the Lone Star State.

City officials said the company began providing the new self-administered oral fluid testing to Texans during the free walk-up testing site at Pflugerville Pfield in July.

“Once again, Pflugerville is on the forefront with the fight against COVID-19, as Curative Inc. brings their new kiosk technology and laboratory to Pflugerville to increase COVID-19 testing, expedite result availability and create jobs in our community,” Mayor Victor Gonzales said.

City of Pflugerville officials said in a press release that, to date, Curative has processed more than 4 million samples nationwide and is scaling to test 1 million samples per week.

Here's how the Curative Inc. test works: Those taking the test are instructed to cough three times and then run a swab on the inside of their cheeks for 20 seconds. Then, the patient seals their sample and deposits it into the indicated container. Test results come back within 24 to 48 hours, according to the City.

“We are proud to bring our third laboratory to Pflugerville to support COVID-19 testing locally and to improve testing capacity for the entire state. The great workforce, location and community partnership opportunities made Pflugerville an easy choice for expanding our laboratory operations,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative Inc.

Anyone interested in applying for positions in Pflugerville with Curative Inc. can visit the company website at curativeinc.com.