Construction to begin soon on new 48-floor tower in Downtown Austin

The office tower will sit next to Republic Square Park and will be named after it.

AUSTIN, Texas — Developers are set to break ground on a new office tower in Downtown Austin soon.

It will be called The Republic and will sit at 401 W. Fourth St. Standing 48 stories tall, the office tower will offer sweeping views of Lady Bird Lake and a direct connection to Republic Square Park, the building's namesake.

The 833,000-square-foot building will feature a ground-level public plaza, restaurant and retail space. According to a release, the building's location across from Republic Square Park was the main driver behind the design and the public plaza will serve as an extension of the park.

The new tower will also feature an amenity level on the 19th floor. It will feature 50,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space, including conference rooms, a fitness center and a club room with a lounge and bar. A sky terrace overlooking the park will also be featured on the 19th level.

Additionally, those who commute by bike will have access to a private elevator, which will take them directly to secure storage for nearly 350 bicycles, as well as a locker room and showers.

It's being developed by Lincoln Property Company (LPC), Phoenix Property Company and DivcoWest. LPC is also behind the developments on Sixth and Guadalupe, Fifth and Colorado and 100 Congress.

"The building represents Austin's spirit and dynamic lifestyle – and we believe The Republic will be a modern hub for top talent," said Seth Johnston, senior vice president of Lincoln Property Company in Austin. "We have been intentional about every design feature throughout our process. From the moment you arrive at The Republic, you will be immersed in the beauty of our city, whether from a private terrace, shared amenity space or the ground-level plaza."

Developers said they have secured the building's first major tenant, which will advance construction on the project. However, they said they could not announce the tenant at this time.

The Republic at 401 W. 4th St. 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube