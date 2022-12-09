Community invited to give feedback on future St. Johns site development

The location used to be home to The Home Depot and a Chrysler dealership.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Economic Development Department is giving the community multiple opportunities to provide feedback on future development in the St. John's area.

Currently, City officials are looking to redevelop the 19-acre site that was formerly home to The Home Depo and a Chrysler Dealership at 7211 and 7309 Interstate 35. It's being called the "St. Johns Site."

According to the City, on July 29, 2021, the city council authorized negotiation and execution of an exclusive negotiation agreement with Greystar Development Central LLC and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) for the site. That agreement was executed on April 13 of this year, and City staff has been directed to return to the council in November to share development terms for the site based on community input.

"The vision to redevelop the St. Johns Site represents years of engaging with residents and listening to the needs of the St. John Neighborhood," said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, director of the Economic Development Department. "The City of Austin is honored to participate in building the partnership with Greystar and HACA to realize this vision that will bring much needed affordable housing, parks and open space, and neighborhood commercial to the St. John neighborhood and northeast Austin."

The most recent plan is to turn the site into a walkable, mixed-used space with affordable housing, retail and a 3-acre park.

"The job and the responsibility of our work was to make sure that we support a complete community in a historic neighborhood, reinforcing the strengths and enhancing its services and quality of life through redevelopment," said Laura Cortez of Cortez Consulting.

At this time, it's unclear how much the project could cost. However, the Economic Development Department is set to bring these updates to the city council next month.

Here's a list of opportunities related to the site:

St. John Community Resource Fair on September 10 at the Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center

A family-friendly, public event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center located at 7500 Blessing Ave., Austin, Texas 78752. During the event, families can enjoy free food, music, activities for the kids, and will be given the opportunity to learn more about the project and to give feedback on potential site programming and layout. Exhibitors will also be available to connect residents with City-wide services and programs as part of our Resource Fair.

Opportunities for St. John Residents

Complete an online survey to share your input

Submit an interest form to serve on the St. John Community Advisory Committee (CAC)

Attend Sept. 12 Virtual Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m.

