AUSTIN, Texas — People in San Marcos gathered Wednesday night to start planning for the future. It is one of the many smaller boom towns around Central Texas as the city is rapidly growing. Community leaders focused on how to face the challenges of growth while maintaining its small-town charm.

City leaders held the State of San Marcos on Wednesday night to talk about what challenges the city is currently facing and the positive improvements happening as well.

San Marcos mayor Jane Hughson said they haven't held the State of San Marcos the past couple years, instead holding a gathering where people had to pay for tickets to get in. Wednesday's meeting was free to the public. She said with the type of growth San Marcos has already had and will likely continue to see, she wants to make sure everyone is taken care of.

"What's first in my heart is to make sure that people who have lived here for years and have paid taxes for years that they have a good job," Hughson said.

Ruben Becerra was recently appointed as the Hays County judge, only holding the position since the beginning of the year. He has lived in San Marcos since 2000 and said criminal justice reform is one of the main things that needs to change in his county.

"We have judges complaining in my office that they are magistrating people and 90 days later, they're still sitting in jail," Becerra said.

Since Becerra believes people are remaining in jail longer than they need to, he said that's going to keep taxes at too high of a rate for people in San Marcos.

"It's not only emotionally heartbreaking and devastating, but it's a financial blow to the community," Becerra said.

Becerra said he has one main goal to find a way to shave off $5 million from his proposed budget. He said if he can do that, the city will be able to maintain its current tax rate for next year.

