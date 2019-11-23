SAN MARCOS, Texas — Centerpoint Station has sat just off Interstate Highway 35 in San Marcos since 1993. Earlier this month, the restaurant and bakery announced it will be officially closing by the end of the year.

"The Warrens feel it is time to explore other opportunities," a Facebook post reads. "They are sad to close their doors but appreciate the past 25 years and their wonderful customers! Thanks to all!"

According to Centerpoint Station, the plan as of right now is to close the restaurant on Dec. 15, the bakery Dec. 23 and the boutique Dec. 31.

The store first opened under Garland Warren. His daughter, Cheryl Cuppetilli, along with her brother, Blair, and manager of 21 years Laura Thompson have led the restaurant and boutique.

"My father, Garland Warren, had the vision of opening an old general store," said Cuppetilli. "Over 25 years, even the out of towners become our regulars."

Following the announcement of its future closure on Facebook, the post gathered more than 1,000 interactions, comments and shares.

“Even on social media seeing the comments has been so humbling to know that this little store has touched so many people," said Cuppetilli. "It's just time."

Cuppetilli said as of now, there are no future plans for the property, but they wanted to close on a high note.

“It’s been difficult to make the decision though mainly because of my employees," said Cuppetilli. "I'm just blessed with an amazing team of employees."

If you ask life-long San Marcos residents, they'll tell you the burgers at Centerpoint Station are some of the best.

"Oh they're real good," said Mary Esther. "That's why today we're going to get together and eat hopefully one more time."

Cuppetilli said she's noticed the rapid growth of San Marcos with more businesses going up all around.

“The growth along I-35 – I think there’s 15 new restaurants in San Marcos, so yeah we felt that. We bounced back though," said Cuppetilli. “There’s a lot of changes in the industry that definitely do affect your brick-and-mortar stores.”

For now, the store is encouraging customers to come on down one last time.

“We would just like to tell everyone thank you so much for their support over the past 25, 26 years," said Cuppetilli. "We'll miss you."

