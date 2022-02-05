CARTS launches on-demand van service in Marble Falls

Riders can set any pickup location and destination within the city limits and a CARTS Now van is supposed to arrive within 15 minutes.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) launched a new on-demand transit service, CARTS Now, in Marble Falls on Nov. 7.

The service provides on-demand, curb-to-curb rides that allow riders to travel quickly anywhere within the city limits. Marble Falls is now the fourth city with the service, in addition to Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart.

“This is now the fourth service launch for CARTS Now and we are very grateful to have the community support we’ve received. This is a much-needed service in the rural areas of Central Texas, and it’s been an honor to lead and expand this effort across the CARTS service area,” said CARTS General Manager Dave Marsh.

CARTS Now is available in Marble Falls Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rides can be requested using the Carts Now app, which works like a rideshare app, or by calling 512-505-5666.

Riders can set any pickup location and destination within the city limits and a CARTS Now van is supposed to arrive within 15 minutes, the transportation service said in a release.

“Our community has been patiently waiting for a service like this – and we are thankful for our partnership with CARTS, who has been serving Marble Falls, but is finding innovative and convenient ways for our City to get around,” said Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman.

CARTS is a rural transit district responsible for transit services in a 7,000-square-mile area encompassing nine counties around Austin. The transit district serves the non-urbanized areas of Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.

