x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Boomtown 2040

New Downtown Austin station opens ahead of schedule for CapMetro’s Red Line

The first platform of the new downtown station is opening about six months early for riders of the Red Line.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro’s new downtown station opened Monday morning ahead of schedule and under budget after more than a year and a half of construction. It's located at Neches Street and Fourth Street between the Convention Center and the Hilton hotel.

The first platform of the $37 million project is open to riders of the Red Line, only a block west of where the temporary downtown station opened as to not disrupt service. 

RELATED: 

Project Connect: What to know about the proposed $7.1B public transit plan

Some Austin business owners say they can't afford Prop A's property tax increase

Before construction, the downtown station was CapMetro’s smallest but busiest station. With the improvements, the transit agency aims to increase ridership of the Red Line, which services Leander.

The new station features pentagon panels that cover the platform, adding shade for riders waiting. The new tracks are below street level, which means riders de-boarding the rail will exit level with the sidewalk. 

Construction started in March 2019. The second platform is not expected to open until 2021.

WATCH: CapMetro opens new metrorail station

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

4 Austin entrepreneurs earn spots among Forbes' richest self-made women

Cooler weather on the way for Central Texas? Monday cold front brings a tricky temperature forecast

John Henderson, the oldest living Longhorn letterman, has died at 107