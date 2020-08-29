CapMetro's Red Line rail will get new $24M station near Domain

Construction on the Downtown Station is nearing completion as a new station in North Austin gets the green light to start construction.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital Metro Red Line MetroRail, serving Leander to Downtown Austin, will get major improvements in the next couple of years at some of the busiest stations.

This week, the CapMetro Board of Directors approved an agreement that will bring a new $24 million station to the Domain area by the summer of 2022. It will be located near the IBM campus.

The project’s cost will be split with Brandywine Realty Trust, and the station will be connected to a high-density, mixed-use complex featuring offices, apartments and retail.

"Even if you don't quite call it a second downtown, it's still one of the most prominently growing areas in the city," said Sharmila Mukherjee, the executive vice president of planning and development for CapMetro.

Construction is set to start this fall. It’s expected to increase the number of MetroRail Red Line station annual boardings to 240,000.

"It gives me a lot of hope in the strong future of transit in Austin," Mukherjee said.

Downtown, a new station stretching four city blocks is nearing completion.

"We’ve done a lot of great work so far," said Marcus Guerrero, the project manager for CapMetro. "We’re still doing some final touches over the next couple of months. The train signal system is a majority of what’s left to do."

Construction on the new station started in March 2019. It’s expected to cost $37 million and be complete by the spring.