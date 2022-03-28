Buda set to get massive federal infrastructure investment

Congressman Lloyd Doggett says the money will go toward building an economic corridor in the area.

HUTTO, Texas — A new bill signed by President Joe Biden will deliver some $1.6 million in federal dollars toward development in Buda. The federal appropriations were secured by Rep. Lloyd Doggett and will see some 70 acres redeveloped.

The region set to receive the funding will be treated as a strategic priority area and will see the construction of wastewater services for the first time.

“This $1.6 million will supplement efforts by the City of Buda, which faces so many costly demands in such a rapidly-growing community,” said Rep. Doggett.

Officials at the local level anticipate the investment will pair with the newly expanded Robert S. Light Boulevard to create an economic engine along the corridor.

“Congressman Doggett’s support in getting this $1.6 million will enable us to handle a major part of water and wastewater needs, without placing the financial burden on the homeowners and businesses through property taxes,” said John Hatch, chair of the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, adding that Buda is one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas.

The timeline for development and construction is unclear but Hatch anticipates Hays County will see a demand for new jobs in the long run.