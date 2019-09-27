BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is getting its first full-service hospital.



The brand new Baylor Scott & White hospital opens up on Saturday, Sept. 28 and sits right off Interstate 35 and White Wing Trail. It will be open 24/7.

There's 15 patient rooms and more than 25 exam rooms. The hospital will have more than 15 specialties including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, general surgery and primary care.

What's pretty unique is that there’s a clinic right when you enter through the front doors. People can go in and get care for any short-term needs. Many of the rooms have interactive screens called Elos. They track blood pressures, vitals, medications and allergies.

Drew Bennett with Baylor Scott & White said a lot went into the look of the facility.



"The design was really thought through in a purposeful way that it feels more inviting, welcoming and a little less like your standard everyday hospital. So it's a little more inviting we hope,” said Bennett.

He said they built this hospital in Buda to respond to the need of the community.

“Austin in general and this area specifically has been growing a rapid pace and with that growth comes needs for medical services and um we want to and need be a part of the community,” said Bennett.

Buda’s population has more than doubled in the past decade. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2010, there were 7,000 people. In 2018, there's reported to be more than 16,000.

The past few days, the focus has been on training staff and putting the final touches on the building. Doors will officially open on Saturday at 7 a.m.

